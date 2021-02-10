Lauren London is officially shutting down an incorrect report that claimed that she is expecting a baby, confirming that she is not pregnant on Twitter.

"Woke up to some straight bullsh*t," wrote the actress to her millions of followers. "Rumors! Lies! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant."

Her response comes moments following Nipsey Hussle's former bodyguard's statement, who claimed that the Los Angeles Sentinel, a Black-owned weekly newspaper headquartered on Crenshaw Blvd, was spreading "fake news" with their report. "Fake News!!!" he wrote. "You people is miserable but sense [sic] we got y'all attention What It Feel Like Hussle x Hov 2/12/21 #TMC."



Screenshot via Instagram Stories

The song he's referring to is a new collaboration between Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z, which will be released as part of the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack on Friday. The record was previewed as part of a new trailer, and it's safe to say that people will be flocking to listen in a couple of days.



Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Lauren London has unfortunately been caught up in multiple rumors surrounding her personal life since the passing of her longtime partner Nipsey Hussle. Hopefully, this is the last of the false reports that we see about her.

Make sure to listen to "What It Feels Like" on Friday.