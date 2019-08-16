Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London were one of Hollywood's favorite couples. They were a low-key pair but in the final months of their relationship, engagement rumors were swirling after Nip continually referred to the model as his "wife." They never ended up exchanging vows in a public ceremony but they acted as "relationship goals" to a large number of folks on social media. The way Lauren London continues to tribute her late boyfriend is beautiful to watch and although it's also extremely painful, it's nice to see the superstar rapper remembered in such a respectful way. Yesterday would have marked his thirty-fourth birthday and London shared a touching message to the artist, born Ermias Asghedom. Later in the day, she posted a video collage of her favorite memories with him.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Among the scenes in the post she uploaded to Instagram are their joint interview with GQ, photos of themselves all dressed up at a classy event, candid shots of kisses they shared in the street, and more. Lauren also included footage of the two celebrating one of Nip's previous birthdays, showing off the cake and their smiles.

It's heartbreaking to realize that Nipsey's family is without him but they keep his memory close to them at all times. Long Live Nipsey Hussle.