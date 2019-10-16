A judge has approved Lauren London's request to manage her and Nipsey Hussle's son, Kross', finances, according to TMZ. The tabloid publication said that Lauren London was granted guardianship over the estate of her only son with Nip. She filed for guardianship over the summer to make sure the court knows that she's the one taking care of her son and to also make sure that his future finances are handled properly. Kross is expected to inherit half of Nipsey's estate. Nipsey's eldest child and only daughter, Emani, is expected to receive the other half. There's a reported $2M that Emani and Kross will receive when they're older.

Lauren and Nipsey weren't married but the new role as guardianship means that she'll have a say in Nipsey's estate when it relates to their son Kross. Nipsey's brother, Blacc Sam, was appointed the head of Nipsey's estate earlier this year. He explained to the judge that he wanted to make sure all the businesses and his brother's legacy were handled properly.

"[Nipsey's] passing has created significant media attention, which, in turn has presented potential time-sensitive business opportunities based on [Nipsey Hussle]’s likeness, right of publicity, and other intellectual property based on the media attention surrounding [Nipsey Hussle]’s exceptional life story and musical career," Blacc Sam wrote in his filing.