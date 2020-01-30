It looks like Lauren London has a new place to call home. According to reports, the girlfriend of Nipsey Hussle just purchased a $1.7 million dollar crib in Sherman Oaks, California.

The remodeled Spanish-style cottage, which was originally built in 1949, is situated behind walls and gates in the suburban San Fernando Valley neighborhood. The 2,600-square-foot home looks seemingly modest and cozy with a leafy green front yard and a beautiful living room. It features a formal dining area, and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, covered porch, a backyard BBQ center with ample bar-style seating and of course a pool, which is perfect for those warm California days.

The 35-year-old L.A. native reportedly purchased the house from Days of Our Lives and Devious Maids actor Matt Cedeño and his wife Erica Franco. Peep photos of the crib right here.

While she’s remained a low profile since the death of Nipsey, Lauren did make a public appearance at the 2020 Grammys last weekend, where she and Nipsey's grandmother Margaret Boutte, accepted the rapper's posthumous award for Best Rap Performance. "I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel," she said while accepting the award on Sunday. "Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something we will forever be able to live with.”