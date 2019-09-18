It's been months since we lost Nipsey Hussle and still, his death is affecting so many people on the daily. It took The Game a long time to cease his regular memorial posts and Lauren London, the late rapper's girlfriend, often shares her favorite moments with him. It doesn't need to be a special occasion for London to remind everyone of how incredible her man was. Today is just a normal Wednesday but the actress and model was feeling sentimental, looking back on old photos of the two together and posting one that made her smile.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Sharing the picture without a caption, Lauren London showed everybody just how much Nipsey Hussle cared for her. In the heavy rain, Hussle stood closely behind his partner, covering them both from the storm and living peacefully with his love. The comments are supportive and beautiful with India Love noting that their bond was unconditional on the weather. "Rain or shine," she wrote. Other friends of London told her to remain strong, realizing that she's going through an emotional time in her life.

The Marathon Continues each and every day. Nipsey Hussle is still with us in spirit and he will continue to influence the future generations of musicians and activists around the world.