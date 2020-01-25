Grammy Week has set Los Angeles into a tizzy as the city is overrun with industry parties. People are reuniting, rubbing elbows, and getting downright wild in L.A. leading up to the coveted music ceremony this weekend. The Grammys have announced that they're set to honor slain rapper Nipsey Hussle during the ceremony with a performance that includes Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG.



"An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large," said Ken Ehrlich, GRAMMY Awards executive producer. "There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey's life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It's sure to be a memorable performance."

Just ahead of the award show, Lauren London and a handful of Nipsey's loved ones attended an event where they were presented with the late rapper's newly certified plaques. The images were initially shared by Karen Civil on her Instagram Story but have since circulated through social media. In one photo, Lauren London is shown posing next to her soulmate's latest accomplishment.

It's reported that Nipsey has earned 10 new RIAA certifications including Victory Lap and his Roddy Ricch-assisted "Racks in the Middle" which have both gone platinum. Nipsey is also nominated for three Grammys this year including two for 'Racks in the Middle" for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, and "Higher" with DJ Khaled and John Legend for Best Rap/Sung Performance. Check out a few flicks below.