On Wednesday, the world learned which artists were recognized by the Grammy Awards after they released their list of 2020 nominees. The late Nipsey Hussle earned three mentions posthumously including Best Rap Performance for "Racks in the Middle" with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Higher" with "DJ Khaled and John Legend, and a songwriter's award for Best Rap Song for, once again, "Racks in the Middle."

As the Grammy nods have made the rods, there have been just as many celebrations among artists as there have been disappointments. For those who knew and loved Nipsey personally, these three nominations are just another way to honor his musical talents. The rapper's longtime partner Lauren London took to Instagram to share just how proud she is of her love.

"Grammy nominated Nip," she wrote the caption of a photo of Nipsey. "King Ermias. Humbled I was around such Greatness. Love You. Forever ✨💙🙌🏽" Good friend YG commented, "Say it again," while others like E-40, Busta Rhymes, Lala Anthony, along with over 700K fans showed their support by either liking or commenting on the post. Do you think Nip will win a Grammy?