Lauren London shared a special Valentine's Day post on Instagram, Sunday, as a tribute to her late partner Nipsey Hussle. The rapper was fatally shot outside his store, Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles back in March of 2019. The couple had begun dating in 2013 and share one child together.

“'Look Up Boogie' God Is Love," London captioned the Valentine's Day post. The post features one picture of London and a separate image of Hussle.



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Sentinel falsely reportedly that London was pregnant.

"The American actress, model, and television personality has experienced many different levels of grief behind losing her significant other and father to her child, Nipsey Hussle, but being a mother has been an anchor through her waves of sadness," the outlet claimed. "The ATL movie star is looking to celebrate later this week, with an intimate baby shower."

London quickly shot down the reports, calling them "straight bullshit."

She tweeted: “Woke up to some straight bullshit. Rumors! Lies! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant."

The Los Angeles Sentinel later deleted the article and released a statement apologizing for their inaccuracy.

Check out London's V-Day post down below.