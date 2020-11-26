In just a few months, it'll be the two-year anniversary since Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old rapper and community activist was on a meteoric rise in the industry as he not only had a reputation as being a positive force in the rap game, but a leader among his peers and for generations to come. The case against shooting suspect Eric Holder builds as the alleged murder's pending trial looms, but as prosecutors seek justice for Nipsey, his longtime partner and mother of his child, Lauren London, adds a bit of body art to memorialize the love of her life.

Following Nipsey's murder, Lauren London got a lifelike portrait of Nipsey on her forearm. When she shared an image of the ink to Instagram last year she added the caption, "Real Love Never Dies. When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC." The actress has followed up that tribute with another, this time copying a simple yet sweet love note that he reportedly wrote to her.

"2 Lauren, You my heart. Love you more!!! -Ermias," the tattoo reads. Love live Neighborhood Nip. Check out the tattoo below.