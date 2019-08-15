Today is Nipsey Hussle's birthday and the hip-hop community is gathered virtually to send their prayers to his friends and family, exchanging energy with the late rapper and acknowledging his spirit and his legacy. The man was essential to his neighborhood and he's treated as such these days with everybody remembering just how special he truly was. To his loved ones, Nip was known as Ermias Asghedom and Lauren London, his girlfriend, is speaking out on his special day to honor his memory.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

The actress posted a gallery of photos of the incredible Los Angeles legend, penning a beautiful note to her man in the caption. "Today We celebrate You my beloved. Today we honor you King," she wrote. "We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life. We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life. Today we should love and give truth because that is how He lived his life. His Purpose still lives on with us all. Ermias wasn’t a sad soul. He was a powerful strong magical soul. Today is the day we lift up."

She ended the post by speaking directly to the rapper, knowing full well that he's paying attention. "Long Live My other half," she wrote. "My beloved King Ermias. Nip Hussle The Great! I miss you. I love you. Still here holding it UP!"

Keep Lauren London in your thoughts today. This has got to be tough for her and the rest of Nip's family.