Lauren London's son with Lil Wayne, Kameron Carter, turns eleven-years-old today and members of his family have been spending the day wishing him the best birthday ever on social media.

His big sister Reginae Carter posted a picture of Kam, who she calls Killa Kam, with a sweet message. "Happy birthday to my little brother Kam," she wrote. "Love you."

She may have been the first but she wasn't alone.

Lauren London just posted a picture of her son with a very thoughtful caption, celebrating the essence of her little boy.

"King Kam. You are Powerful. You are Resilient. You are a Healer. You shift the atmosphere," she wrote on Instagram. "My 1st born. I am Honored beyond to be your Mothership. 11 is a Magical number #. Happiest Birthday SonLight. I Love you."

Just last week, Lauren celebrated another birthday in her family. Her youngest son Kross, who she had with Nipsey Hussle, rang in his fourth year of life. She posted a powerful picture of him raising his fist and wrote: "My Little Prince. Son of Ermias. You Are Love. You will Soar. I am Honored to Be Your Mommy. Happiest Birthday Kross The Boss."

Happy birthday, Kam! Hopefully, back-to-school isn't too rough this year.