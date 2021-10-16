Lauren Jauregui Drops “Scattered,” Featuring Vic Mensa

As she prepares for the release of her debut solo project, Lauren Jauregui has been keeping her fans entertained with regular new releases. Earlier this month she shared the single “Colors,” and now she’s back with a Vic Mensa collaboration on “Scattered.”

The three minute and 38-second long song sees the two battle emotional demons as they sing about mental health.

“It’s essentially about my mind being scattered. Vic heard it and felt it. I loved the idea of having a male perspective on assessing mental health,” Jauregui said, according to Complex.

The 25-year-old was once a member of Fifth Harmony alongside Camila Cabello, Normani, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane. The group announced their split back in 2018, with the girls having dreams of pursing solo careers.

Jauregui’s first project on her own is to be titled Prelude. The release date remains under wraps for now, but with the singer dropping singles this consistently, it likely won’t be long until she’s ready to share more with the world.

Check out “Scattered” featuring Vic Mensa below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tear stained face

I can’t face these Demons all alone

They don’t like me

All night they stay and eat light

They talk and they write

In thunder and lightning

