Latto Taps 21 Savage For Hyped "Wheelie" Single

It wasn't difficult to see that Latto has been excited about the release of this track. The Georgia rapper has been offering updates daily as she and her fans counted down the hours until Latto's new single hit streaming services, and the song, as well as a music video, has arrived. After teasing the feature on "Wheelie," Latto shared days ago that it was fellow Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage who she linked up with for the collaboration.

Adding to the hype surrounding the single is that the two rappers have been long rumored to be dating, but they've opted to ignore the internet gossip. Latto and 21 complement one another on the catchy tune that is sonically a nice way to ease into these Spring months. There is also a dance challenge being sparked on TikTok, so be prepared to hear much more of this one in the weeks to come.

Stream Latto's "Wheelie" featuring 21 Savage and drop your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Cook for him like a housewife then f*ck him good like a nympho

Pay the rent and the car note, he invest in me like crypto