Latto Switches It Up For "Shook Ones" Freestyle

Many mainstream rappers tend to find themselves facing an interesting creative conundrum; do they double down on a more commercially accessible and universal sound, or attempt to gain credibility from the hip-hop heads? For Latto, who continues to rise and find success exploring songs like "Big Energy," being boxed in does not appear to be an option.

Today, she took a moment to hold it down for REVOLT's new OFF TOP freestyle series, queuing up Mobb Deep's timeless "Shook Ones" for the occasion. Though she only spits for a little over a minute, Latto manages to impress with a few notable punchlines, showcasing a clever pen game as she references Big Tigger, Quality Control, and more. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you think Latto should experiment with the boom-bap style more often.

Quotable Lyrics

The name Latto, short for the lottery

So if a n***a hit, I can take him out of poverty

Huh, nah for real, honestly

I put words together better than an apostrophe