After teasing her next single, Latto finally revealed who she added as a feature. This Friday (March 11), the Georgia rapper is set to deliver "Wheelie," and throughout the week, Latto has left it to her fans and followers to guess who she added to the track. Every rapper under the sun was named as a potential feature, but after much speculation, she finally confirmed that 21 Savage gifted his talents to her new single.

The song has yet to arrive and Latto has already ushered in a "#WheelieChallenge." On Instagram, the rapper showed off her TikTok dance skills and it looks as if her fans have followed suit.



As Latto's comment sections have been flooded with excitement and support from her fans and her peers, many people have noted that her pairing with 21 is quite controversial. Ever since Latto revealed that she was loved up in a relationship, the rapper has been questioned about the identity of her man. She has kept the information close to the chest, but since last summer, rumors have run wild that she and 21 Savage have been dating. After he declared her "queen of the A," the gossip only intensified.

This collaboration has only fueled the flames of the rumor mill, but regardless of their personal lives, fans are already enjoying the snippets of "Wheelie" that they've received ahead of its release. Check it out below.