Rapper Latto has been in the game since a teenager. Since winning season one of The Rap Game series created by hip-hop producer Jermaine Dupri, the 23-year-old has been on a mission to secure her spot in the industry. In recent years, she's collaborated with some of the greatest like Lil Boosie and Gucci Mane and she recently released her sophmore album 777.

Despite her obvious talent and hunger for success, the artist finds herself constantly being torn down based on her appearance. In a tweet sent out today, she expressed how much of a toll being told she is gaining weight has on her feelings. She wrote, "I’m getting off birth control lol I’m sick of y’all telling me I’m gaining weight that shit hurt my feelings fr so don’t say nun when I.. nvm."

The 'never mind' she's referring to is her getting pregnant as a result of getting off her meds-- apparently the risk is worth taking if it gets her to slim down. Fans took to her replies to assure the "Big Energy" rapper that she was tripping and her body looks amazing.

Paras Griffin/ Stringer/Getty Images

What could have sparked her to share the tweet was a direct message on Instagram from a "fan" advising Latto to undergo surgery to keep her figure. She wrote, "Get lipo in your arms & back your gonna look too wide!" Going further, she claimed the rapper looked better slim thick.

Latto posted the messages to her story and followed up by saying, "I thought I was losing weight looking good... Ian gone lie sis u struck a nerve cause I'm on day 2 of my no food just juice cleanse right now."

This wouldn't be the first time the artist has had to defend her looks against critics. Back in March, after a video of her and her friends playing around in the studio went viral, many hecklers poked fun at Latto's body. Shown from her side profile, social media users claimed her backside was shaped oddly.

Clapping back at those users, Latto began posting intriguing photos of herself saying, "What y'all dizzy b*tches not gone do is play w my SHAPE. Don't ever play on my top insecure ass b*tches get a rise of tryna body shame! Play w yo p***y not me HOE!"

Read Latto's rant down below.