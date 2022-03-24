Latto doesn't play with her pen and she's made that evidently clear throughout her career. From her days on Rap Game to her recent appearance on Funk Flex's show, Latto's made a concerted effort to prove that her pen game is fierce. Unfortunately, it appears like some are questioning the validity of that, including an artist by the name of Mondaii Music.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Mondaii Music shared a photo of himself, Saucy Santana, and Latto in the studio for the "Up & Down" session but claimed that he had a role in Latto's verse. "S/O to the time I came and wroteâð¾ for @Latto on @SaucySantana_ Up & Down and completely got left out the credits and ghosted. Wow, I guess you do have to sh*t on the little person to get on top," Mondaii Music wrote.

Immediately, Latto fired back, claiming that all Mondaii did was suggest bars that were never used. "Idek who invited u this day YEARS AGO but u were very much a FAN suggesting lines I should say and I kindly passed on all ur corny bars… that was cute but the world saw me writing since a kid on television sir sorry," she responded.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Both Mondaii Music and Latto pulled out the receipts, revealing moments from the studio session. At one point, Saucy Santana asks Latto if she finished her last bar for the record. Mondaii shared the footage but Latto quickly responded to it, writing, "Look at the same dumb ass trying to say he “wrote” for me recording like a fan while I’m LITERALLY WRITING W A PEN IN MY HAND as Santana says 'did u get the line yet Latto'."

Some claimed that Latto only responded to the individual as part of a "PR stunt" to promote her album, Latto explained that she was simply being nice by allowing Mondaii Music, who she described as a "friend of a friend," to sit in on the session. However, Mondaii later responded and doubled down on his claim. "@Latto first of all, your not confused to why I was there. @kmichelle referred your manager @brandon_bfm to me and told me to pull up at Doppler Studios to write for you. I can never lied on my pen. Can you say the same sis?"

Check out the posts below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.