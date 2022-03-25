Latto Embraces The "Sunshine" On New Song With Lil Wayne & Childish Gambino

Atlanta-based hip-hop artist Latto released her new full-length studio album, 777, on Friday (March 25) with features from 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, and more. One of the standout songs on the record is her new collaboration with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino, "Sunshine."

Arriving on the heels of the season premiere of Atlanta on Thursday night, Latto's new song features one of the stars of the show, Childish Gambino, who makes a rare musical appearance on the album. Lil Wayne is also featured, providing the song's second verse. The gospel-tinged track was produced by BongoByTheWay, making space for the three rappers to deliver some of their best individual contributions of the year.

With a choir backing her up, Latto lets the sunshine brighten up her day on the new song, which is receiving high praise from 777.

check out 777 here.





Quotable Lyrics:

Just tryna be happy, get money the motto

My girl hit the lotto, my sons all mulatto

My sons are all healthy, ain't sh*t you can tell me

I'm hotter than Nelly, they say that I'm smelly

Ain't never smelled wealthy I think

Yeah, I got mass drip like a sink

Skated, you not in the rink

-Childish Gambino