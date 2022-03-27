Latto Delivers Raunchy Lyrics Alongside Lil Durk On "Like A Thug"

Latto has been able to cement herself as one of the best female MCs in the game, as she is quite versatile with her music. From rapping to singing, Latto can do it all, and when she released 777 on Friday, fans got to see and experience the full scope of her talents. There are plenty of great tracks throughout the project, including "Like A Thug" with Lil Durk.

This song has a bit of an r&b feel to it as Latto mostly sings throughout the track. The lyrics are mostly raunchy as they are about sex and the power that comes with the act. Durk does a great job of matching Latto's energy, and overall, the two combine for a fantastic collaboration.

Let us know what you think of this brand new song, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pussy is power and I got a lot of it

If I'm bein' honest, a lot of these n***s can't handle it (Can't handle it)

A lot of these n***s can't handle me (Can't handle me, oh, yeah)

Don't carÐµ who pursue you, they can't do you like I do you