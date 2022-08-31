Latto Delivers "It's Givin" Visual Starring Chlöe, Halle Bailey, Angela Simmons, Flo Milli, Ella Mai & More

The "777" single has been storming the internet so Latto called on a few boss chicks for the visual.

As she struts her way into the Pop-Rap space with ease, Latto's reign extends. The Georgia rapper has been a force in the industry as she has elevated from her days as a teen on The Rap Game into an award-winning artist with Mariah Carey features. The Queen of Da Souf icon has been vying for her moment in the Hip Hop sun for years, and now that she has arrived, Latto is reaping her rewards.

The rapper's track "It's Givin" has been lighting up social media and today (August 31), Latto rounds out the month by delivering a music video for her standout track. The visual hosts a bevy of ladies that you may recognize: Flo Milli, Ella Mai, Angela Simmons, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Halley Bailey, Chlöe Bailey, and many more.

This comes on the tail of Latto's other recent successes, including her controversial single "P*ssy" where she targeted the political upheaval regarding Roe. v. Wade.

Stream the music video to "It's Givin" and share your thoughts.