Latto may have received plenty of praise on her iconic Halloween costumes this weekend, but that didn’t stop the rapper from airing out her grievances on Twitter. In a since-deleted rant, the 22-year-old clapped back at haters who had something to say about her appearance.

Before the posts were gone for good, The Shade Room grabbed receipts and posted them to their Instagram account. “N*ggas be on Twitter calling me ugly but asking if they can eat my p*ssy from the back in real life.. aww,” she wrote in one post.

Shortly after, she quote tweeted herself with another message. “Yo UGLY ASS could never get near me anyways I sit on the same rich smooth long pretty d*ck every night tf,” she added. Before long, she was back with more messages for her followers, telling them that the hate she gets on social media is “cap af.”

“I get soooo much love in real life n*ggas is ROCKING shows ON GOD!” the “Big Energy” artist said, before adding “y’all got the white women ‘Big Latto’ jokes tho them be funny.”

While defending her appearance from the harsh words of critics, Latto also took some time to defend her rap skills. The Ohio native retweeted a snippet of her recently released “L.A. Leakers Freestyle” track, writing “N*ggas still saying I ‘can’t rap’ after this & XXL,” followed by a face palm emoji.

Her rant may be gone, but fans of the hitmaker are still able to enjoy Latto’s Halloween posts. This year, she paid homage to “We Belong Together” singer Mariah Carey and legendary model Naomi Campbell’s 1999 Playboy cover. See the sultry looks below.