Latto is one of the hottest female rappers in the game right now. With her bass-thumping beats and clever wordplay, the 23-year-old is dominating the music scene one day at a time-- and apparently, she has someone on her side motivating her the entire way.

Earlier today, the "Big Energy" artist took to Twitter to dish out details about her man. As of now, no one is certain of who he is-- but that's probably how Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, wants it to stay. After finishing her performance in Houston, Texas, she tweeted about how eager she was to get home to her partner.

Intrigued by her post, a fan asked, "You miss him already? [sad face emoji." The rapper responded, explaining how she can't stand to be away from him for too long. She continued the conversation by bragging about the fact that her boyfriend does whatever it takes to make her happy, stating that he sends her transportation so that she can get home to him quickly.

Another supporter jokingly chimed in and said, "invite us to the wedding gurl," to which Latto replied, "Ok. I’m just tryna see if I wanna have this baby before or after."

This isn't the first time Latto has spoken highly of her guy. Back in March, she shared text messages of him being supportive of her rap career-- which left her crying in the club.

She also compiled a list of all the things he's gifted her with. It included a Richard Mille watch, a Birkin bag, a Corvette, and a Lamborghini.