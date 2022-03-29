Her mystery man continues to bring tears of joy but Latto still isn't letting the world know who she's dating. The 777 rapper has been in the zone as far as her career has been concerned, and Latto has been celebrating the release of her "Big Energy" single getting a Mariah Carey remix. On Twitter, she joked about being at a hookah bar with her boyfriend and crying because she was so happy.

It was a tweet that caused havoc for Latto's critics with one person throwing a jabby telling her she was happy about receiving the "bare minimum." She may be revealing her man's name, but Latto did take a moment to boast a little about what he's done for her.



Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

"What’s bare minimum?" Latto asked. "The Lamborghini he bought? The pink corvette? The pink Richard Mill? 1 of my 20 birkins? Aint nun bare minimum bout my love life babe. Not to mention I GET THE D*CK TO MYSELF. But it’s his emotional support that do it for me! U hating from outside the club [smiling hearts emoji]."

Once again, this exchange has prompted Latto's fans to speculate about which man is out here buying her Lambos and Birkins, but she remains hush-hush. Check it out below.