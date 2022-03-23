Atlanta-based artist Latto is just days away from the release of her new studio album, 777, and she stopped by The Breakfast Club this week to discuss her career, the project, and the recent speculation regarding who she was referring to when she mentioned that a male artist was nearly left off of her album after she ignored the uncalled-for advances they sent in her direct messages.

After she revealed her album's tracklist on social media, fans zeroed in on one particular male artist that could be the culprit, with thousands claiming that this was like Kodak Black's work. Considering the rapper recently made comments about all of the signed female artists on his label needing to sleep with him to keep their spots, it made sense that people would gravitate to his name.

However, Kodak denied that he was the one who sent weird messages to Latto, claiming that he's "Too Fly Fa Dat" in a tweet.

On Wednesday (March 23), Latto made a stop by The Breakfast Club to discuss the situation, explaining that she never intended for this to become hip-hop's latest whodunnit.

"My intention was not to make this a whole thing," said Latto. "I just was looking at it as, like, I'm a new female rapper in the game, I wish somebody could have given me some insight about how this stuff really goes. You hear female rappers have it harder but I really wanted to give a little insight as to what specifically makes it harder for female rappers. I didn't want it to distract from the music or anything so I kind of wish, in a way, I didn't say that."

When asked how the male artist in question reacted to her sharing the story, Latto reveals that she has not heard from him yet.

"I haven't heard from them," she said. "I'm not here to raise nobody... I'm just speaking on what I go through and I think I'm allowed to do that to a certain extent. Social media is trying to turn it into this thing where it's like, oh, I'm trying to clout-chase or [they're trying to] silence my experiences. It's hard to know when you should and shouldn't speak up."

What do you think about Latto's response to the speculation? Let us know in the comments and watch the video below.