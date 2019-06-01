mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Latrell James Is Back With "One Call"

Milca P.
June 01, 2019 18:45
One Call
Latrell James

Latrell James returns to share his latest.


After reemerging from the shadows earlier this year, Latrell James has properly issued something of a comeback tour, dropping off a series noteworthy tracks and lengthening a catalog that was left untouched for a few years. 

With "Tracphone," James asserted his talents from behind the mic with fortitude and this time around he keeps it up with his latest "One Call" track. Once more, you can find James spitting soulful on his own experiences while dishing out food for thought as "One Call" dwells on the significance of checking in with those around you.

"'One call is a reminder that mortality is real," the Boston emcee says of the track. "We all get caught up in living our own lives that we forget to check in on others."

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't no space, ain't no time
if I ever cross your mind
Hit my line
I'm just one phone call away

