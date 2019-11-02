mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Latrell James Drops Off New "Vices" Track

Milca P.
November 02, 2019 19:21
Vices
Latrell James

Latrell James delivers new song.


Boston-bred emcee Latrell James has returned to bless our speakers once more, this time recruiting the talents of fellow artist Lilah to deliver on his newest "Vices" selection.

The track arrives with a video to match as James floats over a backdrop crafted by producer Kiron. The clip comes courtesy of co-direction from the trio of  Bianca Catbagan, Conor Simpson, and Marc Patterson. "Vices" follows up on the Still EP that James delivered back in July. It marked the first full-length outing from the seasoned multi-hyphenate since dropping his Twelve album in 2015. 

With a renewed output of tracks, however, the emcee seems to poised to deliver on a much more thorough and consistent stream of music moving forward. Get into the first taste of such an era via "Vices."

Quotable Lyrics

They think in their boxes
Ain't no way to box us
I just do my own thing 
That's the trending topic.

Latrell James new music new song Songs v.i.c.e.s massachusetts
