Latrell James Drops Off New EP "Still"

Aron A.
July 10, 2019 19:48
Still
Latrell James

Latrell James returns with his latest EP.


Latrell James has been putting in work for a minute. If you're unaware of the Boston artist, you should probably get familiar. His unique style has helped separate him from the pack. He's kept fans on their toes for his new project for a minute. Unfortunately, the debut album that he once had planned to release got scrapped. But he's not leaving fans empty-handed. This week, the rapper returned with a brand new project titled, Still.

James returned with a five-track EP this week after keeping his fans on their toes for some new music. The rapper's latest body of work is completely written and produced by James. It's a smooth listen from Latrell and hopefully, this means we could expect more music from him before the end of the year.

