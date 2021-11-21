LaTheGoat Taps Rick Ross & More For "813 DAY"

Jermaine Dupri's ear for talent is exactly why he's one of the greatest to ever do it. While his back catalog includes work with some of the greatest artists of all time, he continues to keep his ear to the streets. In recent times, he's served as the mentor for rising rapper LaTheGoat. The Tampa rapper continued to bubble up over the past few months following the announcement that he inked a deal with Def Jam. This week, he came through with his debut on the label, 813 DAY. Paying homage to his stomping grounds, the rapper's new project boasts six songs with appearances from Rick Ross, Big Freedia, and more.

Peep the project and tracklist below.

1. “You Wouldn't Believe Me”

2. “Smooth Operator”

3. “8 Bands (Remix)” featuring Rick Ross

4. “Minimum Wage” featuring L8loomer

5. “Bounce It” featuring Big Freedia

6. “Shine In The Ghetto”