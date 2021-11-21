mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

LaTheGoat Taps Rick Ross & More For "813 DAY"

Aron A.
November 21, 2021 12:57
668 Views
00
0
CoverCover

813 DAY
LaTheGoat

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rick Ross, Big Freedie, Jermaine Dupri, and more appear on LaTheGoat's new project.


Jermaine Dupri's ear for talent is exactly why he's one of the greatest to ever do it. While his back catalog includes work with some of the greatest artists of all time, he continues to keep his ear to the streets. In recent times, he's served as the mentor for rising rapper LaTheGoat. The Tampa rapper continued to bubble up over the past few months following the announcement that he inked a deal with Def Jam. This week, he came through with his debut on the label, 813 DAY. Paying homage to his stomping grounds, the rapper's new project boasts six songs with appearances from Rick Ross, Big Freedia, and more. 

Peep the project and tracklist below.

1. “You Wouldn't Believe Me”
2. “Smooth Operator”
3. “8 Bands (Remix)” featuring Rick Ross
4. “Minimum Wage” featuring L8loomer
5. “Bounce It” featuring Big Freedia
6. “Shine In The Ghetto”

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES LaTheGoat Taps Rick Ross & More For "813 DAY"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject