LaTheGoat Links Up With Jermaine Dupri And Rick Ross On "8 Bands" Remix

Tampa rapper LaTheGoat is certainly someone who’s on the rise. About two months ago, he was scouted by legendary Atlanta rapper Jermaine Dupri, who heard his track “8 Bands” and knew he had to sign him to his label. When asked about his decision to bring LaTheGoat onto his label on our podcast, BagFuel, Dupri said, “I thought the ‘8 Bands’ track was already out, and was gone, and he was just a new artist out here grabbing people’s beats and rapping over them. So then once I listened to that ‘8 Bands’, I’m like, ‘This shit is staying in my head’... it was purely off of his talent.”



With the strength of a major deal behind him, LaTheGoat was able to team up with label-mate Jermaine Dupri as well as Rick Ross to release this remix. Legendary rapper Rick Ross doesn’t hold back on this track, delivering a fire verse alongside the other two artists. When listening to the track, you can definitely hear why Dupri was inclined to sign LaTheGoat. While ‘8 Bands’ is currently the rapper’s most popular track, we doubt it will be for long. It seems like with the help of Jermaine Dupri, LaTheGoat is definitely going places.

Listen to the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

Barbies in the Birkin, bitches sittin’ on my lap

Gettin’ to the money, leave your feelings in the trap

Spend a million with the homies, livin’ to the max

Any problem with the money, I’m including tax