LaTheGoat Links Up With Jermaine Dupri And Rick Ross On "8 Bands" Remix

Abby Wright
January 23, 2021 11:25
So So Def / Def JamSo So Def / Def Jam
So So Def / Def Jam

8 Bands (Remix)
LaTheGoat Feat. Rick Ross & Jermaine Dupri
Produced by Blackburry

The up-and-coming Tampa rapper remixes his most popular track with the addition of Rick Ross and Jermaine Dupri.


Tampa rapper LaTheGoat is certainly someone who’s on the rise. About two months ago, he was scouted by legendary Atlanta rapper Jermaine Dupri, who heard his track “8 Bands” and knew he had to sign him to his label. When asked about his decision to bring LaTheGoat onto his label on our podcast, BagFuel, Dupri said, “I thought the ‘8 Bands’ track was already out, and was gone, and he was just a new artist out here grabbing people’s beats and rapping over them. So then once I listened to that ‘8 Bands’, I’m like, ‘This shit is staying in my head’... it was purely off of his talent.” 

jermaine dupri
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

With the strength of a major deal behind him, LaTheGoat was able to team up with label-mate Jermaine Dupri as well as Rick Ross to release this remix. Legendary rapper Rick Ross doesn’t hold back on this track, delivering a fire verse alongside the other two artists. When listening to the track, you can definitely hear why Dupri was inclined to sign LaTheGoat. While ‘8 Bands’ is currently the rapper’s most popular track, we doubt it will be for long. It seems like with the help of Jermaine Dupri, LaTheGoat is definitely going places. 

Listen to the remix below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Barbies in the Birkin, bitches sittin’ on my lap
Gettin’ to the money, leave your feelings in the trap
Spend a million with the homies, livin’ to the max
Any problem with the money, I’m including tax

LaTheGoat
