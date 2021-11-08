LaTheGoat Knows Exactly What He Likes On "Bounce It"

There is a long lineage of songs dedicated to throwing ass.

From Juvenile's iconic "Back That Azz Up" to Big Sean's "Dance (A$$)," there is no shortage of tributes to the bodacious backside. And like Juicy J did in 2013, LaTheGoat came through with a tribute of his own called "Bounce It."

LaTheGoat, who appeared on our BagFuel podcast back in January, is signed to Jermaine Dupri's So So Def Recordings, and according to Dupri, his signing was entirely based on talent.

Referencing LaTheGoat's record "8 Bands," Dupri said he couldn't get the song out of his head.

"I thought the '8 Bands' track was already out, and was gone, and he was just a new artist out here grabbing people’s beats and rapping over them. So then once I listened to that '8 Bands', I’m like, 'This shit is staying in my head'.. it was purely off of his talent," Dupri told HNHH.

Nearly a year later, and we have "Bounce It."

Quotable Lyrics

I like it when you bounce, biggity bounce it

You the best I’ve ever had, got me feeling like I’m Drake

And you know it ain’t your birthday, but you know you got that cake

Check out LaTheGoat spitting over production from Dupri himself and let us know what you think in the comments.