"Last Chance U" star defensive tackle Ronald Ollie has been cut by the Oakland Raiders just days after training camp officially began. The Raiders announced the move on Tuesday morning after they signed free agent DT Ethan Westbrooks, who is entering his sixth year in the league.

Ollie, 23, appeared on the hit Netflix documentary series while playing for East Mississippi Community College. He later transferred to Nicholls State for two seasons and signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent this past Spring.

According to Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken, Ollie suffered an injury during Saturday's first practice and had not returned to the field since.

“I hadn’t seen Ollie do anything,” said head coach John Gruden when asked about Ollie, according to Heavy.com. “You know, we need to get something done here. We’re in the business of getting better and Ollie didn’t participate much. Unfortunately, we chose to go in a different direction.”

As a result of his quick dismissal from training camp, it's unlikely that Ollie's fans will get to see much, if any, of him when HBO's Hard Knocks premieres next Tuesday, August 6. Still, he'll be eligible to sign with another team as a free agent once he clears waivers.