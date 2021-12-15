After moving to Las Vegas just a couple of seasons ago, the Raiders have continued to have one of the most passionate fanbases in the NFL. While they may not be in Oakland anymore, the fans still go crazy at the games, and with Las Vegas all around Allegiant Stadium, there is no doubt that their games have a phenomenal atmosphere.

With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the NFL has decided to give Las Vegas its very own Super Bowl in 2024. According to the team, they will now host Super Bowl 58 in just three years from now, and owner Mark Davis is very excited about the opportunity.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Per Raiders: