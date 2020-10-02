It has gone down in U.S. history as the deadliest mass shooting that the country has ever faced, and after a yearslong legal battle, victims of the Las Vegas shooting have reached a settlement. Three years ago today on October 1, 2017, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock stood in his Mandalay Bay Hotel room on the 32nd floor and opened fire on the unsuspecting crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival below. It's reported that 867 people were injured, 411 were wounded, and 60 people were killed in the massacre. Paddock took his own life with a gunshot wound to the head, leaving chaos and tragedy that is still felt in Sin City today.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

On Wednesday (September 30), a judge reportedly approved an $800 million settlement between the victims of the shooting and the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Resort. "We are hopeful it will be completed in a manner that we will be able to disperse the victims' funds before the end of the year," said the plaintiffs' attorney Robert Eglet. Over 4,000 people were named in the class-action lawsuit and the amount that each person receives will vary. It's reported that $49 million of the settlement will come directly from MGM Resorts International, the company that owns the Mandalay Bay. The remainder will be covered by insurance.

"What we have been able to answer are the questions of who, what, when, where, and how," Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said back in 2018. "What we have not been able to answer definitively is the why Stephen Paddock committed this act."

