As we continue to mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, it's important that we not forget about the other lives taken in the tragic helicopter crash. In addition to Kobe and Gigi, seven other souls were stripped from the planet this weekend as they travelled to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. Gianna Bryant and her teammates, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, were also killed in the horrific accident, losing their young lives in something that can only be described as cruel and unfair. Supplementing the outpouring of love for the Bryant family, people have also been sharing tributes to the young girls lost in the tragedy, including Larsa Pippen who shared a photo of all three together on the court.



Harry How/Getty Images

Posting a collage of photos of the girls showcasing their love for the game of basketball, Larsa Pippen issued a heartbreaking upload of Gianna, Payton and Alyssa. The three teenagers were passionate about the sport, training at the Mamba Sports Academy in order to improve their skills and hopefully one day, go pro. Unfortunately, they will never get to see out their dreams, and that's seriously heartbreaking.

Reactions to the post are incredibly heartfelt with so many noting how painful it is to realize that these three young angels are no longer with us. Rest in peace, Gigi, Payton, and Alyssa.