While Larsa Pippen is still on the hunt for "the one," the 45-year-old mother of four is reminding her followers and those possibly interested that she's been a hot girl from the jump. Larsa hopped on Instagram to share a throwback image of when she was just the tender age of 19, rocking a stylish one-piece red bikini on the beach. The image shows her flawless frame and face. "My sister sent me this pic of me when I was 19," she wrote alongside the image.



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

By no surprise, the post pulled in all kinds of reactions. "Wow!!!! Hottie before and Now!!" Victoria's Secret model, Shanina Shaik wrote, while someone else commented, "Come on !!! That’s illegal 🔥🔥. So stunning. ❤️."

Larsa was formerly married to NBA player Scottie Pippen and after she re-filed for a divorce in 2018, she finally broke her silence surrounding rumours of infidelity on her part. "Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I'm a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn't built for negativity," she wrote. "I'll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn't like that."

She added: "He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I'm a gold digger is inane. I don't care about money. I've had it my whole life."