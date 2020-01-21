Larsa Pippen's suspected past romance with Future may still be a topic of discussion to this day since the rapper alluded at their fling in his latest song "Federal Fed." But while Future has moved on with Lori Harvey it's Larsa who's still enjoying her solo single life and has recently made it clear that she's on the market and looking for a man that's special.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Larsa uploaded a photo that showcases her hot frame in a black gown. "Looking for the one🖤" she wrote alongside the image. Before the new year, The Blast reported that Larsa and her estranged husband Scottie Pippen were close to finalizing their divorce and agreed on joint and physical custody of their three minor children.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives,” Larsa expressed at the time of the breakup. “We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”