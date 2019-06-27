It looks like Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, may have herself a new man, and again its another NBA player. Last night, Larsa celebrated her 44th birthday by hitting up the LA clubs with her new rumored boyfriend, 27-year old NBA player Eric Mooreland. According to MTO, the two were spotted leaving the popular LA hotspot Warwick Wednesday night and acting more like a “couple” than friends while holding hands and being by each others side all night.

Mooreland, who spent two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, most recently found himself in a reserve role with the Toronto Raptors this season, where he won a championship ring. On top of that, it was just earlier this week when social media found out that Larsa Pippen had been commenting heavily on Eric’s IG posts, including a “congrats babe” after the team won the title. So if you add last night’s B-day celebration and all the IG comments, it sure looks like Larsa and Eric are actually in a relationship.

Despite her divorce with Scottie though, Larsa has reassured that she still has a very loving relationship with him and that there is no bad blood. I wonder how Scottie feels about Larsa going after the young gun though?

Check out a couple IG comments (below).

[Via]