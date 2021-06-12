It's been eight years since Real Housewives of Miami graced television screens and it's making a return thanks to Peacock. The series ran from 2011 to 2013 and although it was popular among Real Housewives fans, the show wasn't able to hold onto a long-lasting legacy like the other franchises. Larsa Pippen starred on the series long ago and it's reported that she's inked a deal to bring her personal life back to reality television once again.

When Real Housewives of Miami first aired, Larsa was happily married to Chicago Bulls icon Scottie Pippen. He filed for divorce in 2016 before deciding to reconcile, but two years later, Larsa called it quits. It's reported that their divorce became final earlier this year.

Producers are switching things up with a lineup that includes new faces, and they shared a sneak peek on the show's Instagram page. It is expected for Larsa to detail the recent scandal involving married basketball player Malik Beasley. The 24-year-old NBA player was separated from his wife Montana Yao when he began dating the 46-year-old reality star.

After their brief romance came to an end, Yao and Larsa engaged in a heated back and forth on social media. The world will most likely receive an intimate look at Larsa's side of the story. Check out the reported RHOM lineup below.

[via]