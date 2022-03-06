Larsa Pippen says that she hasn't gotten work done on her butt, but admits to having plastic surgery on other parts of her body. Instead, Pippen says her body is a result of a workout plan that sees her hitting the gym seven days a week.

“I’ve had my nose done. I’ve had my lips done. And that’s basically it,” Pippen said on the Real Housewives of Miami reunion, Thursday. She added that she's had work done on her breasts as well.



“I literally work out seven days a week,” she told Andy Cohen. “If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were. My whole body has changed. … My body’s tight because I work out.”

Pippen added that she has no issue with getting plastic surgery when she believes it will make her feel better about her body.

“I feel like I’m very progressive. I’m into trends, and I feel like whatever makes me feel good and look good, I’m willing to do. I’m that person,” she explained. “I’m very happy with the way I look.”

Earlier this year, Pippen and her ex, Scottie Pippen, finalized their divorce.

