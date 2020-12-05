They may not be together, but that doesn't mean that Larsa Pippen won't defend her estranged husband, basketball legend Scottie Pippen. Larsa has made headlines this week after photos of her with 24-year-old NBA player Malik Beasley made the rounds, but the 46-year-old warned the public not to believe everything they read. Reports followed that stated Malik's wife, Montana Yao, was surprised to see her husband with another woman, however, soon there were rumors floating about that Montana allegedly cheated on Malik with an NFL player. A tangled web.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

On Friday (December 4), a woman named Adrianna Brown decided to toss her name into the controversy. Over on her Instagram Story, Brown took a screenshot of a fire emoji comment that Scottie Pippen left on one of her posts. She added, "He better not start this sh*t" along with a series of twisted face emojis. She also showed that he slid in her DMs and called her gorgeous, and in another slide, she posted a photo of Pippen and wrote, "Whhhhy do these n*ggas feel like it's necessary to comment on my page tho? Like sir, I didn't respond to your DM on purpose."

After Hollywood Unlocked shared Brown's Instagram Story, Larsa jumped in the comments. "Lame af why post it u could have just ignored it," she said. Brown has set her page to private after being called out. Check out the posts below.