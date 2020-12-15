On Sunday, Larsa posted a picture from Scotty’s college basketball game. Pippen Jr. helped secure a victory for the Vanderbilt Commodores against Mississippi Valley State, 84-41.

“Great win deuce @spippenjr,” Larsa captioned her Instagram story, as seen below.

Image via Larsa Pippen IG

The celebratory message came shortly after Larsa, 46, had been seen holding hands with Timberwolves basketball player, Malik Beasley, 26.

As the image circulated and began causing quite the storm on the internet, Scotty addressed the scandal on Twitter.

He also liked a few tweets surrounding his mother, suggesting he disapproves of her behavior.

The Minnesota guard, Beasley, is married to Montana Yao, who has reportedly filed for divorce.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 1. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

After finding out the news, she later claimed that she was kicked out of her home.

“Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie,” Yao shared via Instagram on December 9. “We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all, I’m pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology. … I’m focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can [be] at this time.”

Nonetheless, Larsa is keeping it moving, business as usual.

