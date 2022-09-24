Larsa Pippen has been linked to several high profile ballers and rappers since splitting from ex-husband Scottie Pippen in 2019. The Real Housewives of Miami star and former Kardashian friend has had romantic ties to everyone from Future to Malik Beasley. Since finalizing her divorce from the NBA Champion in January, rumors began to circulate about the newly single mom of four having a relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Larsa and the 31-year old Trophy Room founder were on a double date with another couple in Miami. However, the outlet eventually redacted their statement, claiming that the two were hanging out as friends. On Friday (September 23), sources confirmed that Larsa and Marcus are in fact dating after they were reportedly spotted "cuddled up" during an outing in New York City.



Larsa Younan attends party in 2017- Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

A source told Us Weekly, “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks. They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”





An eyewitness who saw the pair during the alleged date night further confirmed the speculations, adding, “They are definitely an item. As the night progressed it was obvious to everyone in the restaurant that she was really into him. She was hugging and kissing him, and she was practically sitting on his lap by the end of the dinner. It became a bit of a spectacle to onlookers as it was quite distracting.”

The news comes less than a year after the 48-year old reality star's divorce from Pippen. Shortly after her split, she spoke opened up about possibly finding love again with an athlete. "I feel like I’ve been in the basketball world for so long that I feel like I’m just surrounded by that world. It’s not like I go look for it. It’s just there, you know?”

