Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen have split after four short months since they were first photographed together.

According to an inside Page Six source, Larsa has been focused on healing from a calf injury and expanding her businesses. The controversial pair apparently still spent Valentine’s Day together, and remain in contact, but are no longer a couple according to the same insider.

In December 2020, Beasley first popped up in Miami with Larsa, looking extremely cozy, thus revealing their romantic entanglement. However, Beasley's estranged wife, Montana Yao, later came forward and admitted she was shocked to see the photos online and had no knowledge of the "budding romance" between the two, insinuating a cheating scandal was unfolding before the public eye-- although it was later reported Beasley was separated from Yao at the time.

Still, fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves player managed to find comments he left on Larsa’s photos back in October 2020, clearly pursuing the influencer for some time, indicating that their relationship may have gone further back than the pair initially let on.

Montana Yao also claimed on several occasions that Beasley was unfaithful to her, leading Larsa to be publicly shamed for being a “homewrecker.”

It's been a whirlwind of situation.

