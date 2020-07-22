On Sunday, Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and her 12-year-old daughter Sophia wearing matching White Fox Boutique butterfly-print bikinis. “Twinning bikini,” she wrote in the caption.

In the photo, which has since gone viral, Larsa is wearing a pink triangle style bikini top with a sheer wrap, while both mother and daughter rock black sunglasses, pose with their legs crossed.

Larsa, Sophia and Scottie Pippen in 2016 - Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union commented two yellow heart emojis under the picture, and fashion designer Philipp Plein left a comment with three crown emojis.

Larsa received an abundance of compliments on the picture, with many calling the matching look cute, and noticing Sophia's height. However she also received a bit of criticism for including her daughter in the post, with some commenting on her young age.

While she has yet to respond to these comments, earlier this year she did fire back at some social media users who voiced their opinions on her breakup with NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

In May, Larsa posted a selfie on Instagram using a caption that sparked the irritation of a few Scottie Pippen fans.

"Find someone who’ll put u first!!," she wrote under the picture.

"Too bad you didn't put Scottie Pippen first," wrote one person in the comments. Another user commented "That's what scottie did smh."

"Really? I did everything for him literally everything," wrote Larsa in response. "How do u know that?"

Check out the new photo of Larsa and Sophia below.