We're sad to report that Larry King has passed away at the age of 87. The legendary media personality was hospitalized at the beginning of the year with COVID-19. King died on Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to TMZ.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

King was initially diagnosed with coronavirus over the holidays. He was admitted into the ICU earlier this month, though he had apparently moved to a normal hospital room. Eventually, he was able to breathe on his own. His symptoms reportedly got worse and he passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.

King got his start in radio at Miami's WAHR-AM as a disc jockey. Over the years, he'd become one of the most prolific journalists in America, interviewing everyone from Sir Paul McCartney to Vladimir Putin. Over the span of his 60-year career, he conducted over 30,000 interviews. Some of them included our favorite rap artists in the game. Snoop Dogg once brought Larry King to Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles for a CNN interview. Their bond became even tighter over the years with King interviewing Snoop Lion during his reggae era as Snoop Lion.

In recent years, he expanded the scope of hip-hop artists on Ora TV, interviewing the likes of Tyler, The Creator, Rapsody, DJ Khaled, and many more.

King is survived by five children, Cannon, Chance, Danny, Kelly and Larry Jr.

RIP to a legend.

[Via]