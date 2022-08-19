Larry June's Highly Anticipated New Album "Spaceships On A Blade" Is Here

Larry June's remained one of the most prolific artists out of the West Coast but today, he's dished out his most ambitious body of work to date, Spaceships On A Blade. The 20-song project follows the release of his collaborative outing with Jay Worthy, 2 P'z In A Pod. Spaceships On A Blade boasts an array of top-tier producers like Cardo, DJ Khalil, Jake One, Chuck Inglish, and The Alchemist. On the feature side, June joins forces with some expected figures such as Syd, while artists like 2 Chainz, Duckwrth, and Curren$y appear across the tracklist. Million Dollaz Worth Of Game co-host Wallo267 also appears on the project.

Check out the latest project from Larry June, Spaceships On A Blade, and sound off in the comment section below with your favorite song.