mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Larry June's Highly Anticipated New Album "Spaceships On A Blade" Is Here

Aron A.
August 19, 2022 15:42
157 Views
11
0
CoverCover

Spaceships On A Blade
Larry June

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (4)
Rate
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Featuring 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Wallo267, and more.


Larry June's remained one of the most prolific artists out of the West Coast but today, he's dished out his most ambitious body of work to date, Spaceships On A Blade. The 20-song project follows the release of his collaborative outing with Jay Worthy, 2 P'z In A Pod. Spaceships On A Blade boasts an array of top-tier producers like Cardo, DJ Khalil, Jake One, Chuck Inglish, and The Alchemist. On the feature side, June joins forces with some expected figures such as Syd, while artists like 2 Chainz, Duckwrth, and Curren$y appear across the tracklist. Million Dollaz Worth Of Game co-host Wallo267 also appears on the project. 

Check out the latest project from Larry June, Spaceships On A Blade, and sound off in the comment section below with your favorite song. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Larry June's Highly Anticipated New Album "Spaceships On A Blade" Is Here
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject