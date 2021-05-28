Larry June Shares "You Gotta" Ahead Of Forthcoming Album "Orange Print"

Earlier this month, Larry June treated fans with his first single of 2021. Titled "Wait On Me," the smooth cut was the Bay Area rapper's first release since his full-length project Numberslast December, and the introspective and melodic single has already amassed over half of a million views on YouTube alone. Today, Larry June is determined to keep that momentum going with the release of another new track called "You Gotta."

Produced by Cardo, "You Gotta" is a breezy single that finds Larry June in a motivational, yet braggadocious state. Throughout the three-minute cut, Larry offers plenty of inspiring lines that urge listeners to persevere, dodge naysayers, and stay focused on their goals. Still, the prolific artist finds plenty of opportunities to boast about his financial success, relationships with women, and luxurious lifestyle.

If you've been feeling the Bay Area rapper's output as of late, get excited because "You Gotta" is set to appear alongside "Wait On Me" on Larry's forthcoming album Orange Print, which releases on June 11 via Empire.

Watch the swanky music video for Larry June's latest single "You Gotta" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Used to live in the A, Riverdale to be exact

I was 13 when I scored for my first pack

Big clips like we tryna make movies

B*tch thick so I'm gripping on her booty