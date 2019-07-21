Larry June Shares "Feeling Good Today" Video

Larry June delivers on new clip.

The end of June marked the arrival f Larry June's Mr. Midnight full-length offering. The end result wasna 10-track offering with appearances from Jay Worthy and Curren$y and now June returns with a new clip to visualize project track " Feeling Good Today."

The track is produced by Cardo and comes attached to a Creating Paradise-directed clip that finds Larry flexing his storytelling chops as he floats over the backdrop to describe an ideal day: "It was a clear afternoon, the hoes was out/Slidin' up, cashmere, bro just got out/Bought him shoes and clothes, a zip of 'dro/A couple hundred dollars then he knocked him a go."

Watch the full clip up top.