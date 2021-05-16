Larry June Returns With Smooth Cut "Wait On Me"

Larry June had a highly productive year last year musically. He unleashed numerous different collaborative projects like Game Related with Cardo at the top of the year, Payroll Giovanni and HBK Kid, Cruise USA with Cardo in the summertime, and Keep Going with Harry Fraud in the fall. He also unleashed his studio album Adjust to the Game in March of that year. He squeezed in one last project "Numbers" before the year concluded as well.

Following up his colossal 2020, he's been relatively quiet since then. He broke his silence with his latest single "Wait On Me." The new track offers a vulnerable June vocalizing his infatuation with a lover. In addition to announcing the new single, June also revealed that his first album of 2021 is set to arrive on June 11th.

Alongside the track, June debuted an accompanying visual where he lounges with friends on a luxurious yacht indulging in the finer things in life.

Give "Wait On Me" a listen and let us know what you think of Larry June's latest offering.

Quotable Lyrics

If you gon love me, love me with everything I come with

I did some shit in my past that I'm forever stuck with

But that shit made me a man, and it gave me a plan

I still believe in miracles, but go hard as I can