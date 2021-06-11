mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Larry June Releases New Album "Orange Print" Featuring DeJ Loaf, Money Man, & More

Alex Zidel
June 11, 2021 11:32
Orange Print
Larry June

Larry June is back with his new studio album "Orange Print" featuring DeJ Loaf, Trae Tha Truth, and Money Man.


Bay Area rapper Larry June returns with his new album Orange Print today, collaborating with DeJ Loaf, Trae Tha Truth, Money Man, and Herm Lewis. The thirteen-song project gives a full scope of the artist's creativity, including his West Coast swagger and his spirituality. Featuring rhymes about his wellness rituals, his juice cleanses, and his mediation, Larry June fully brings fans into his world.

The new album will be on repeat in San Francisco all weekend. If you're in The City, you can attend a fun Farmer's Market-style release party with various food and beverage vendors this weekend, including Larry's own Honeybear Boba.

Get your health and wellness in check by listening to Larry June's new album Orange Print. What do you think of the new project?

Tracklist:

1. From Uncle Herm, Pt. 3 (Intro) [feat. Herm Lewis]
2. Tangible Assets
3. Wait On Me
4. 6am In Sausalito
5. Intercepted (feat. Money Man)
6. Organic Respect
7. You Gotta
8. Still Cookin
9. Grand Nash Chronicles (feat. Trae Tha Truth)
10. Say Less (with DeJ Loaf)
11. Escrows And Orange Juice
12. Iced Coffee
13. 7 Mile Bike Ride (Outro)

